UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Foreign Minister Says Doha, Riyadh In Talks 1st Time Since Start Of Blockade In 2017

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:05 PM

Qatar Foreign Minister Says Doha, Riyadh in Talks 1st Time Since Start of Blockade in 2017

Qatar is in talks with Saudi Arabia to restore relations broken more than two and a half years ago, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said on Friday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Qatar is in talks with Saudi Arabia to restore relations broken more than two and a half years ago, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said on Friday.

"Negotiations are ongoing with our brothers in Saudi Arabia, and we hope that they will lead to positive results," Al Thani told Qatari state broadcaster Al Jazeera.

He said that the parties had succeeded in moving from a dead end in the crisis around Qatar to talking about a future vision of a relationship. At the same time, he said, negotiations are not conducted around 13 demands to Doha made by Saudi Arabia and its three allies, including the closure of Al Jazeera.

The minister stressed that Qatar was pursuing an independent policy, and its "internal affairs will not be the subject of negotiations with any parties."

Qatar has been under a diplomatic and economic blockade since June 2017 when the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, among others, cut off diplomatic relations and communication with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Qatar has repeatedly denied all the charges related to terrorism, saying that the campaign against the country was simply "based on lies."

Related Topics

Dead Egypt Qatar Doha Same Lead Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates June 2017 All From

Recent Stories

US Interrogates 6 Saudi Nationals After Shooting a ..

30 seconds ago

Pearl Harbor veteran to be interred on sunken ship ..

8 minutes ago

Golf: Australian Open third round scores

8 minutes ago

Rape victim set ablaze by five men dies in Dehli h ..

27 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 December 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.