Open Menu

Qatar Foreign Ministry Says Syria Must Not Descend 'into Chaos'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Qatar foreign ministry says Syria must not descend 'into chaos'

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Qatar's foreign ministry on Sunday warned Syria must not be allowed to slide into chaos after rebels declared they had taken Damascus and ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

The Gulf emirate said it was "closely monitoring the developments in Syria" and emphasised "the necessity of preserving national institutions and the unity of the state to prevent it from descending into chaos".

"The ministry calls upon all parties to engage in dialogue to safeguard the lives of the citizens," the statement said, voicing Qatar's "unwavering support for the Syrian people and their choices".

Related Topics

Syria Damascus Qatar Sunday All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

23 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

24 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

24 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From World