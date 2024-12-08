Qatar Foreign Ministry Says Syria Must Not Descend 'into Chaos'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Qatar's foreign ministry on Sunday warned Syria must not be allowed to slide into chaos after rebels declared they had taken Damascus and ousted President Bashar al-Assad.
The Gulf emirate said it was "closely monitoring the developments in Syria" and emphasised "the necessity of preserving national institutions and the unity of the state to prevent it from descending into chaos".
"The ministry calls upon all parties to engage in dialogue to safeguard the lives of the citizens," the statement said, voicing Qatar's "unwavering support for the Syrian people and their choices".
