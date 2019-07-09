Qatar, Germany Hail Success of Intra-Afghan Talks Despite Disagreements

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Officials from Qatar and Germany, which brokered the intra-Afghan talks that ended in Doha on Monday, said the peace meeting was successful despite some disagreements between the participating sides over wording of a final statement.

"The conference was successful, its participants discussed the peace process, withdrawal of foreign troops, release of political prisoners, Afghan politics," the Qatari foreign minister's special envoy on counterterrorism, Mutlaq Al Qahtani, said.

Markus Potzel, the German envoy on Afghanistan, on his part, thanked the participants of the meeting, stressing that the pledge to reduce violence in Afghanistan was one of the key outcomes of the talks.

Nader Nadery, the chairman of the Afghan civil service commission, said in a post on Twitter that he was "extremely grateful" to both Germany and Qatar for organizing the meeting.

He also said that although the sides reached "some common ground," the Taliban did not "positively respond to a call for immediate ceasefire" and did not agree on a call for "a responsible withdrawal of foreign forces."