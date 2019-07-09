UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar, Germany Hail Success Of Intra-Afghan Talks Despite Disagreements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:00 AM

Qatar, Germany Hail Success of Intra-Afghan Talks Despite Disagreements

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Officials from Qatar and Germany, which brokered the intra-Afghan talks that ended in Doha on Monday, said the peace meeting was successful despite some disagreements between the participating sides over wording of a final statement.

"The conference was successful, its participants discussed the peace process, withdrawal of foreign troops, release of political prisoners, Afghan politics," the Qatari foreign minister's special envoy on counterterrorism, Mutlaq Al Qahtani, said.

Markus Potzel, the German envoy on Afghanistan, on his part, thanked the participants of the meeting, stressing that the pledge to reduce violence in Afghanistan was one of the key outcomes of the talks.

Nader Nadery, the chairman of the Afghan civil service commission, said in a post on Twitter that he was "extremely grateful" to both Germany and Qatar for organizing the meeting.

He also said that although the sides reached "some common ground," the Taliban did not "positively respond to a call for immediate ceasefire" and did not agree on a call for "a responsible withdrawal of foreign forces." 

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Twitter German Qatar Germany Doha Post From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian FM

4 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier ready for l ..

4 hours ago

KFED organises â€˜Entrepreneurs Forumâ€™ in Ajman

4 hours ago

Sawab Centre celebrates four years of fighting onl ..

4 hours ago

UNIDO Says Foreign Investment Vital for Africa's I ..

3 hours ago

US State Department Creates Commission on Unaliena ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.