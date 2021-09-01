Qatar, Germany Note Importance of Taliban Cooperation in Anti-Terrorism - Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Qatar and Germany reaffirmed the importance of preserving the fundamental rights of the Afghan people after the radical Taliban movement (banned as terrorist in Russia) came to power in Afghanistan, discussed cooperation in the fight against terrorism after the withdrawal of foreign troops, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at a joint press conference in Doha with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"We discussed humanitarian cooperation in order to avoid a humanitarian disaster, and also pointed to the importance of cooperation in the fight against terrorism after the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the importance of cooperation of the Taliban in this area," Al Thani said.

In early August, the Taliban intensified their offensive against government forces in Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the Afghan capital on August 15 and took control of the presidential palace, and on August 16 announced that the war in Afghanistan was over and the form of government in the country would become clear in the near future. The only province not under their control is Panjshir, northeast of Kabul.

Late on Monday, the Pentagon announced the completion of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the end of the 20-year mission. The airport in Kabul, from where the evacuation of foreigners and allies was carried out, came under the full control of the Taliban.