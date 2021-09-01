UrduPoint.com

Qatar, Germany Note Importance Of Taliban Cooperation In Anti-Terrorism - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:00 AM

Qatar, Germany Note Importance of Taliban Cooperation in Anti-Terrorism - Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Qatar and Germany reaffirmed the importance of preserving the fundamental rights of the Afghan people after the radical Taliban movement (banned as terrorist in Russia) came to power in Afghanistan, discussed cooperation in the fight against terrorism after the withdrawal of foreign troops, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at a joint press conference in Doha with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"We discussed humanitarian cooperation in order to avoid a humanitarian disaster, and also pointed to the importance of cooperation in the fight against terrorism after the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the importance of cooperation of the Taliban in this area," Al Thani said.

In early August, the Taliban intensified their offensive against government forces in Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the Afghan capital on August 15 and took control of the presidential palace, and on August 16 announced that the war in Afghanistan was over and the form of government in the country would become clear in the near future. The only province not under their control is Panjshir, northeast of Kabul.

Late on Monday, the Pentagon announced the completion of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the end of the 20-year mission. The airport in Kabul, from where the evacuation of foreigners and allies was carried out, came under the full control of the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Pentagon German Qatar Germany Doha August From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

5 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

4 hours ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

4 hours ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

4 hours ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi A ..

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia's airport: FO

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.