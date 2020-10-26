UrduPoint.com
Qatar-GNA Security Cooperation Accord Breaches Geneva Agreement On Libya - LNA

Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Qatar-GNA Security Cooperation Accord Breaches Geneva Agreement on Libya - LNA

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Libyan National Army considers an accord on security cooperation between the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) and Qatar a violation of the Geneva agreement on a ceasefire in Libya, a spokesman of the Libyan National Army, Ahmad al-Mismari, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the state-run QNA news agency reported that Doha and the GNA had signed a memorandum of understanding on security partnership between the two sides' interior ministries.

"[The signing of] the so-called security agreements is a violation of the outcome of the 5+5 Geneva talks and a malicious attempt to undermine what the LNA officers agreed upon in Geneva in terms of a ceasefire, an end to escalation and an end to foreign interference in the Libyan affairs," al-Mismari said.

Libya's parties to the conflict signed the nationwide ceasefire deal on Friday at the UN-facilitated 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks in Geneva.

