Qatar Got Invitation to Participate in March 18 Afghanistan Conference in Moscow- Minister

Qatar has received an invitation to participate in the international Afghanistan conference that the Russian capital of Moscow will hold on March 18, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Qatar has received an invitation to participate in the international Afghanistan conference that the Russian capital of Moscow will hold on March 18, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said.

"Our Russian friends have invited Qatar's representatives to take part in the upcoming meeting," Al Thani said at a press conference, held after talks with the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey.

Qatar and Russia coordinate effort toward the Afghan peace, the foreign minister added.