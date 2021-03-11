UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Got Invitation To Participate In March 18 Afghanistan Conference In Moscow- Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:04 PM

Qatar Got Invitation to Participate in March 18 Afghanistan Conference in Moscow- Minister

Qatar has received an invitation to participate in the international Afghanistan conference that the Russian capital of Moscow will hold on March 18, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Qatar has received an invitation to participate in the international Afghanistan conference that the Russian capital of Moscow will hold on March 18, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said.

"Our Russian friends have invited Qatar's representatives to take part in the upcoming meeting," Al Thani said at a press conference, held after talks with the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey.

Qatar and Russia coordinate effort toward the Afghan peace, the foreign minister added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Moscow Russia Turkey Qatar March

Recent Stories

Turkey to Host Next Meeting With Russia, Qatar on ..

1 minute ago

Attock Khurd police station cordoned off against c ..

1 minute ago

More jobs to spur China's economic growth

2 minutes ago

Forests Deptt to plant over 2.2 million saplings u ..

9 minutes ago

Secretary to evolve strategy to contain jungles wo ..

10 minutes ago

DRAP approves clinical trial of country's first in ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.