Qatar Has No Data When Kabul Airport Will Resume Work - Foreign Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Doha has no information on when exactly the Kabul airport will resume work as Qatari experts continue technical assessment together with colleagues from Turkey, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Thursday.

"Regarding the resumption of the work of the airport, we are still assessing the situation, we have no information or clear signs when it will definitely work, but we are optimistic that the Kabul airport will start operating in the near future, but we do not yet have an agreement on the exact parameters of this restoration operation. We are also in consultation with Turkey," Al-Thani told a press conference.