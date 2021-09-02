UrduPoint.com

Qatar Has No Data When Kabul Airport Will Resume Work - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:10 PM

Qatar Has No Data When Kabul Airport Will Resume Work - Foreign Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Doha has no information on when exactly the Kabul airport will resume work as Qatari experts continue technical assessment together with colleagues from Turkey, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Thursday.

"Regarding the resumption of the work of the airport, we are still assessing the situation, we have no information or clear signs when it will definitely work, but we are optimistic that the Kabul airport will start operating in the near future, but we do not yet have an agreement on the exact parameters of this restoration operation. We are also in consultation with Turkey," Al-Thani told a press conference.

Related Topics

Kabul Turkey Doha From Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel Wednesday

28 minutes ago
 FM asks international community to continue workin ..

FM asks international community to continue working with Afghan govt

30 minutes ago
 Global animal welfare organization IFAW secures mo ..

Global animal welfare organization IFAW secures more land for wildlife conservat ..

4 minutes ago
 Soyabean oil import reduces 25.53%, palm oil incre ..

Soyabean oil import reduces 25.53%, palm oil increases 23.35%

4 minutes ago
 UK records highest daily coronavirus-related death ..

UK records highest daily coronavirus-related death toll since March

5 minutes ago
 EU mulls reaction force after Afghanistan evacuati ..

EU mulls reaction force after Afghanistan evacuation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.