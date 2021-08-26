UrduPoint.com

Qatar Helps Evacuate Over 40,000 People From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:25 PM

Qatar has assisted the evacuation of more than 40,000 people, including children, women and minority representatives, from Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Qatar has assisted the evacuation of more than 40,000 people, including children, women and minority representatives, from Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"In coordination with countries and parties on the ground, Qatar has facilitated the evacuation of more than 40,000 people safely from Kabul to Qatar. Most of the evacuees are transiting in Qatar, where they are hosted temporarily for a few days before departing on flights to their onward destinations," the statement read.

Qatar evacuated Afghan employees with their families as well as female students at the request of various international groups, including non-governmental and media organizations, and educational institutions, the statement specified.

In addition, the country facilitated the evacuation of British, German, US and other nationals, the ministry said, noting that Doha "will spare no effort in supporting the people of Afghanistan" through diplomacy and developmental projects.

On August 15, the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country. Many countries have begun evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a number of Afghan asylum seekers.

