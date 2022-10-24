Qatar Holding Security Exercise Together With 15 Countries Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Soldiers from 15 countries, including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, are participating in exercises in Qatar which are aimed at increasing security in the country ahead of the 2022 World Cup, the Security Committee for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Soldiers from 15 countries, including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, are participating in exercises in Qatar which are aimed at increasing security in the country ahead of the 2022 World Cup, the Security Committee for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 said.

"A number of friendly and sisterly countries have been invited to participate in #Watan_Exercise to showcase their diverse set of skills and share their expertise," the committee tweeted.

The exercise is aimed at assessing responsiveness in emergencies, enacting control mechanisms and strengthening coordination between military and civil agencies as well as exchanging experiences between Qatar and other participating states.

The first FIFA World Cup in the middle East and the Arab world is scheduled to be held from November 20 to December 18. As expected, the World Cup in Qatar will be the most expensive in the history of football competitions. The Qatari authorities have previously reported that hosting the World Cup will cost the country about $200 billion, taking into account the construction of stadiums, subways, new roads, hotels, and large-scale reconstruction of the entire infrastructure in the country.