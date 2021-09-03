UrduPoint.com

Qatar Hopes For Afghan Airport Aid Corridors Within 48 Hrs: Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:19 PM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Qatar hopes to see the establishment of humanitarian aid corridors at Afghan airports within 48 hours, Doha's envoy to Afghanistan told the Al Jazeera broadcaster on Friday.

"We hope in the next 24 or 48 hours to see the opening of humanitarian corridors so humanitarian aid can enter through Kabul airport -- and other functioning airports," Mutlaq al-Qahtani told the Qatari channel from Afghanistan.

