Qatar Hopes For Afghan Airport Aid Corridors Within 48 Hrs: Official

Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:45 PM

Qatar hopes to see the establishment of humanitarian aid corridors at Afghan airports within 48 hours, Doha's special envoy to Afghanistan told the Al Jazeera broadcaster on Friday

The Gulf nation has worked with the Taliban to quickly reopen Kabul's airport, whose closure since the departure of US troops threatens major strategic and humanitarian challenges.

"We hope in the next 24 or 48 hours to see the opening of humanitarian corridors so humanitarian aid can enter through Kabul airport -- and other functioning airports," Mutlaq al-Qahtani told the Qatari channel from Afghanistan.

A jet from the Gulf country was the first foreign aircraft to land in the Afghan capital on Wednesday since frenzied evacuations ended a day earlier with the American withdrawal.

A flight from Doha then landed in Kabul on Thursday, carrying experts who were to examine security and operational aspects pertaining to the airport, according to a source close to the matter.

"Qatari technicians made significant efforts in the past 48 hours which are ongoing," Qahtani added.

Doha, a major transit point for Afghan refugees, has said it was working hard to swiftly resume operations.

