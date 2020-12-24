Qatar Hopes for Deal to End Current Disagreements With Gulf Countries - Foreign Minister

Qatar has a positive attitude toward negotiations with the Persian Gulf countries and expects that the sides will be able to settle their differences, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Thani said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Qatar has a positive attitude toward negotiations with the Persian Gulf countries and expects that the sides will be able to settle their differences, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Thani said on Wednesday.

The sides are currently engaged in negotiations to end the more than three years of tensions between Doha and its neighbors.

"We have extremely positive expectations from the upcoming discussions, and Qatar will demonstrate a positive attitude. We expect that appropriate agreements will be reached that will put an end to the existing differences," Thani said at a press conference in Moscow after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The official went on to say that the sub-region would benefit if the sides reach a solution.

"As for possible obstacles, politically we don't see them, maybe there are some other directions, but in Doha we try to ignore them and keep a constructive attitude in order to come to positive and constructive solutions at the upcoming event," the minister said.

In 2017, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar. Several other countries later did the same while others downgraded their diplomatic ties with Doha and introduced a total blockade of the country. The sides presented a 13-point list of demands, among which is a severance of its alleged ties with various radical Islamist organizations, including the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).