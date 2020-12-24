UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Hopes For Deal To End Current Disagreements With Gulf Countries - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Qatar Hopes for Deal to End Current Disagreements With Gulf Countries - Foreign Minister

Qatar has a positive attitude toward negotiations with the Persian Gulf countries and expects that the sides will be able to settle their differences, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Thani said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Qatar has a positive attitude toward negotiations with the Persian Gulf countries and expects that the sides will be able to settle their differences, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Thani said on Wednesday.

The sides are currently engaged in negotiations to end the more than three years of tensions between Doha and its neighbors.

"We have extremely positive expectations from the upcoming discussions, and Qatar will demonstrate a positive attitude. We expect that appropriate agreements will be reached that will put an end to the existing differences," Thani said at a press conference in Moscow after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The official went on to say that the sub-region would benefit if the sides reach a solution.

"As for possible obstacles, politically we don't see them, maybe there are some other directions, but in Doha we try to ignore them and keep a constructive attitude in order to come to positive and constructive solutions at the upcoming event," the minister said.

In 2017, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar. Several other countries later did the same while others downgraded their diplomatic ties with Doha and introduced a total blockade of the country. The sides presented a 13-point list of demands, among which is a severance of its alleged ties with various radical Islamist organizations, including the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Moscow Russia Egypt Qatar Doha Same Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Turkish Lira 2017 Event From

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

2 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

25 minutes ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

29 minutes ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

2 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.