Qatar Hosts 17th Meeting Of GCC Human Rights Heads
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The State of Qatar hosted on Wednesday the 17th meeting of the heads of government agencies concerned with human rights in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.
The meeting discussed cooperation between the GCC states to develop policies and practices that guarantee human dignity and protect human rights in various fields.
