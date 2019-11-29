UrduPoint.com
Qatar Interested In Russian Experience In Agribusiness Sector- Investment Promotion Agency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:05 PM

Qatar Interested in Russian Experience in Agribusiness Sector- Investment Promotion Agency

Putting Russia's knowledge of the agribusiness industry to use in Qatar would help resolve the issue of food security in the country, Sheikh Ali Al-Waleed Al Thani, head of the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar (IPAQ), told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Putting Russia's knowledge of the agribusiness industry to use in Qatar would help resolve the issue of food security in the country, Sheikh Ali Al-Waleed Al Thani, head of the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar (IPAQ), told Sputnik.

"The Russian extensive know-how and experience in the agrobusiness industry is particularly appealing to Qatar and could contribute to our self-sufficiency objectives in terms of food production and food security," Al Thani, who is also the representative of the Prime Minister's Office, said.

The IPAQ chief also highlighted the importance of building cooperation in such evolving and innovative fields as artificial intelligence, machine learning and intelligence business automation, as well as in the healthcare and petrochemical sectors.

According to Al Thani, Qatar is interested in Russian companies participating in the country's economic development program until 2030.

"Our national strategy is focusing on several sectors. Some of them I have already mentioned. I see strong interest and relevant expertise, which Russian companies could share with Qatar." he said.

The official added that Russian nationals were now able to invest in Qatari real estate and permitted for residency based on property ownership.

IPAQ's main mission is to support the development of the country's economy by attracting foreign direct investments. The key functions of the agency include marketing and branding, the development of investor relations and strategic management. IPAQ operates in Qatar, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

