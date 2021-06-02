UrduPoint.com
Qatar Interested In Russian Meat, Cereals, Will Sign Relevant Deals At SPIEF - Official

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Qatar plans to sign several memorandums of understanding at the ongoing St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to secure deliveries of Russia's strategic products, including meat, cereals and pet food, Mohamed Al-Sadah, the CEO of Qatar's state food security company Hassad Food, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There is potential for Russian products in the Qatari market. These products can include cereals, raw meat and processed meat products and animal feed ... We are currently finalizing several memorandum of understanding agreements with distinguished Russian entities, and we are planning to sign those agreements during SPIEF. Upon initiating the agreements, we will start sourcing investment opportunities and we will start supplying some strategic products from Russia to the Qatari market," Al-Sadah said.

Once the supply chain is established and competitiveness of the Russian products is proven, more products could enter the Qatari market, the Hassad Food CEO assured.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

