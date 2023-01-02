UrduPoint.com

Qatar Introduces Mandatory COVID-19 Tests For Travelers From China - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) The Qatari Ministry of Public Health has announced the introduction of mandatory COVID-19 testing for all travelers arriving in the country from China, state-run Qatar news Agency reported on Monday.

The new requirement will takes effect on Tuesday, the report said, adding that tourists from China must present negative tests made within 48 hours before visiting Qatar.

According to the report, a PCR test must be taken by everyone without exception, regardless of vaccination or immunity status.

Qatar also cancels the mandatory isolation for all travelers coming from abroad. However, citizens who contract coronavirus after their arrival in Qatar must stay in quarantine, the report added.

The new measure was made by the Qatari authorities amid the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases in China.

The United Kingdom, France, and the United States are among the countries that have introduced COVID-19 testing requirements for Chinese travelers starting this January.

