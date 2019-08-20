UrduPoint.com
Qatar Invests In Construction Of World-Class Port In Somalia - Foreign Ministry

Qatar Invests in Construction of World-Class Port in Somalia - Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Qatar begins construction of a world-class port in central Somalia, the country's foreign ministry said after Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani's visit to Mogadishu.

"HE Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti and HE Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport of Somalia Maryan Aweys Jama announced the State of Qatar's investment in Hobyo port in order to support the sisterly Republic of Somalia and develop and strengthen relations between the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Al-Thani, the new port will be built in accordance with best modern practices.

Qatar maintains strong ties with the government of Somalia and invests heavily in the economy of this state, which has been plagued by many years of civil war.

