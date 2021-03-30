UrduPoint.com
Qatar Issues New Pledge Of $100 Million To Syrian Humanitarian Efforts - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Qatar Issues New Pledge of $100 million to Syrian Humanitarian Efforts - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Qatar announces a new pledge of $100 million to Syrian humanitarian efforts, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Tuesday.

"The assistance of the State of Qatar to the Syrian people has exceeded $2 billion, whether as government aid or aid through civil society organizations, humanitarian and charitable societies or Qatari donor institutions.

In this regard, I am pleased to announce a new pledge of $100 million from the State of Qatar to mitigate the impact of the Syrian humanitarian catastrophe," Al-Thani said at a Syria donor conference.

