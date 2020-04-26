UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

Qatar, Kuwait Confirm New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) New cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Qatar and Kuwait over the past 24 hours, the corresponding health ministries said on Sunday.

According to the Qatari Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose by 929 to 9,265 in the given period.

Ten patients have died and 1,012 have recovered.

Kuwait has confirmed 183 new cases, with a single death and 150 recoveries. The total COVID-19 tally has reached 3,075.

