Qatar Launches First Solar Power Plant With 800 MWs Capacity - QatarEnergy

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Qatar launched on Tuesday its first solar-powered Al-Kharsaah Power Plant (KSPP), which has a capacity of 800 megawatts (MW), state-owned oil and gas company QatarEnergy said.

"His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, inaugurated Al-Kharsaah Solar PV Power Plant (KSPP), the first in Qatar and one of the largest in terms of size and capacity in the region, with a total capacity of 800 megawatts (MW)," the statement said.

The KSPP uses technology that tracks the movement of the sun, maximizing its production capacity as well as robots to boost efficiency, according to QatarEnergy.

"KSPP was constructed on a 10 square kilometer land area. It includes more than 1,800,000 solar panels that utilize sun tracking technology to follow the movement of the sun to ensure the most efficient use of land and to maximize daily production.

It utilizes robotic arms and treated water to clean the solar panels at night in order to enhance the plant's production efficiency," the statement said.

The plant is an environmentally friendly strategic initiative that aims to reduce gas and thermal emissions, achieving a significant reduction in annual carbon dioxide emissions, Qatar Energy Affairs Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said.

The KSPP is jointly owned by affiliates of QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions (60%), Marubeni (20.4%) and TotalEnergies (19.6%) and is expected to provide about 10% of electricity for the national grid during peak demand times.

Qatar's sustainable development strategy not only aims at increasing solar capacity to over 5 GW, but also at deploying carbon capture and storage technologies to capture more than 11 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year by 2035.

