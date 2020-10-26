(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Qatari government and Libya's western-based Government of National Accord (GNA) signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding in the field of security cooperation between the interior ministries, the state-run QNA news agency reported.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening security partnership between the two countries, QNA reported.

The official news outlet added that Qatar's prime minister and the country's foreign minister met with the top GNA delegation, including ministers for foreign and interior affairs.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed bilateral cooperation and the latest developments in Libya.