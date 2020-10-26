UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar, Libya's GNA Sign Memorandum Of Understanding On Security Cooperation - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Qatar, Libya's GNA Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Security Cooperation - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Qatari government and Libya's western-based Government of National Accord (GNA) signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding in the field of security cooperation between the interior ministries, the state-run QNA news agency reported.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening security partnership between the two countries, QNA reported.

The official news outlet added that Qatar's prime minister and the country's foreign minister met with the top GNA delegation, including ministers for foreign and interior affairs.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed bilateral cooperation and the latest developments in Libya.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Qatar Libya Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

&#039;Helping Hand’ initiative implements variou ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises discussion on &#039;Dubai ..

43 minutes ago

RTA issues 56 offence tickets during inspection of ..

43 minutes ago

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn bl ..

57 minutes ago

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

58 minutes ago

Dubai Dialogue 2020 calls for businesses to priori ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.