Qatar Lifts All Coronavirus Restrictions - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 09:20 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The Ministry of Public Health of Qatar has announced the lifting of the last remaining restrictions introduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including the wearing of face masks at medical facilities.

"Employees of customer service organizations are no longer required to wear masks while on duty.

The public is no longer required to wear masks when entering hospitals, health centers and other healthcare facilities," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry reminded the public that visiting patients with symptoms of respiratory tract infections, such as high fever or cough, at the hospital should be avoided.

Throughout the pandemic, Qatar had introduced some of the harshest restrictive measures and distance learning was practiced at schools up until the start of the current academic year.

