Qatar negotiating release of 10-15 hostages for Gaza ceasefire: source

Qatar is mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas for the potential release of 10-15 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a short ceasefire, a source briefed on the talks told AFP Wednesday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Qatar is mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas for the potential release of 10-15 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a short ceasefire, a source briefed on the talks told AFP Wednesday.

"Negotiations mediated by the Qataris in coordination with the US are ongoing to secure the release of 10-15 hostages in exchange for a one- to two-day ceasefire," the informed source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the talks' sensitivity.

Fighting has raged in Gaza for over a month following the Palestinian group's shock October 7 attack that killed more than 1,400 people and took more than 240 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

In Gaza, 10,569 people, also mostly civilians, have been killed in Israel's retaliatory military campaign, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory has said.