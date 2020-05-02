Qatar, Oman, Bahrain Confirm Over 900 COVID-19 Infection Cases in 24 Hours

The Health Ministries of Qatar, Oman and Bahrain have registered 915 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 776 of which in Qatar alone

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The Health Ministries of Qatar, Oman and Bahrain have registered 915 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 776 of which in Qatar alone.

According to the Qatari health authorities, the total number of cases reached 13,326. Almost 100 people recovered in one day, with 1,534 in total.

Bahrain's Health Ministry reported 103 new active cases and 12 recoveries over the past day, bringing the total to 3,272 and 1,567, respectively.

Oman has reported 36 cases in the given period, bringing the total to 2,483.

Qatar continues to rank second among Arab countries in the number of COVID-19 cases. Saudi Arabia has topped the list with over 25,000.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infection cases in Morocco has risen by 118 to 4,687, the Health Ministry said. The death toll stands at 172 and the number of recoveries has reached 1,235.