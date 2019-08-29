Qatar Open for Dialogue With Neighbors, Seeks to Step Up Defense Capabilities - Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Qatar is open for dialogue with the neighboring states that have boycotted it but is still seeking to boost its defense capabilities, the country's Minister of State for Defense, Khalid bin Mohammad Attiyah, said.

"We always support political settlement and call for dialogue without preconditions. Our strategy for supporting security in the Persian Gulf region is clear but we are responsible for the security of our country, too, and we are developing our capabilities to have a military which is capable of protecting the country on the ground, in the sea and in the air," Attiyah said during the Najah Qatari conference in Doha on Wednesday.

The minister noted that Qatar sought to begin manufacturing its own weapons and military equipment to cut its dependence on other counties in this area.

Since mid-2017, Qatar has been facing an economic and diplomatic blockade from the neighboring Gulf region countries, which cut off their ties with Doha accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar has denied the allegations. Though Doha's relations with several countries that cut ties with it have since seen a thaw, Qatar has been seeking to boost its military capabilities by concluding defense industry contracts with other countries.