Qatar Participates in 9th Session of Arab-Chinese Forum at Ministerial Level

Doha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th July, 2020) The State of Qatar participated in the ninth session of the Arab-Chinese forum at the ministerial level, which began today and held via video conference.

The delegation of the State of Qatar in the session was chaired by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

During the session, the State of Qatar said that the Arab-Chinese cooperation is based on common interests, a long history and convergent views regarding many global issues, stressing that the prosperity and security of the Arab world and China require enhancing cooperation and joint action through strengthening joint institutions and projects, in a way that serves the causes of our peoples and achieve regional and global peace.

The transformations and challenges that the world is going through oblige us to work together towards rearranging international relations according to a vision based on cooperation, solidarity and coexistence among all peoples, because peace is what will lead to a bright future in the world and its stability and development, the State of Qatar said.

The Palestinian cause remains at the top of the list of the joint agenda between the Arab world and China, the State of Qatar affirmed, while appreciating the continuous efforts of the friendly Republic of China to advocate the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights to obtain their freedom and end the Israeli occupation of their lands, which necessitates that the international community fulfils its responsibilities in achieving a just solution to the key issue in the region, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, the principle of a two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The stalled peace process in the region is the result of Israel's continuous disregard of all international convents and norms, and its persistence in flagrant practices and violations that contravene the provisions of international law, international legitimacy resolutions and the references of the peace process, which will ultimately lead to a crack in the credibility of the international community and its institutions, Qatar added.



The political solution remains the only way out of the protracted Syrian crisis, with all its humanitarian and economic consequences that exceeded the borders of Syria, Qatar stressed, emphasizing that the international community should make sufficient efforts to deal with the Syrian catastrophe and its various complications in order to find a comprehensive solution to the suffering of the Syrians in a manner that preserves the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the Syrian lands.

The State of Qatar pointed out that the situations in Libya is facing many challenges, and everyone's commitment must be renewed to support the Libyan state and its people to reach stability and to also encourage political dialogue between its parties, in accordance with the aspirations of the Libyan people.

On the Yemeni crisis, Qatar said, "We are all concerned about the continuing political impasse to resolve this crisis that led to the killing, sabotage and destruction of the capabilities of the Yemeni people and their cultural heritage, which requires us to cooperate in order to put an end to this crisis to preserve Yemen's unity, sovereignty and stop bloodshed of its people.

Our move shall be based on the outcomes of the Yemeni national dialogue, the Gulf initiative and Security Council Resolution 2216."

It explained that this forum is a testament to the shared will of Arab countries and China to establish a successful model for South-South cooperation.

The State of Qatar hoped that the forum would be a strong impetus to accelerate the pace of sustainable development at the national level through complementary work accompanying the efforts to advance the human element, build capacity, transfer expertise, technology and capital, increase the volume of trade exchanges, and create economic investment opportunities without overlooking the cultural aspect.