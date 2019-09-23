UrduPoint.com
Qatar Pledges To Allocate $100Mln To Poor Island Nations For Tackling Natural Disasters

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:35 PM

Qatar will allocate $100 million to help poor island countries to deal with consequences of natural disasters and ecological challenges, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Qatar will allocate $100 million to help poor island countries to deal with consequences of natural disasters and ecological challenges, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said Monday.

"As proof of being an active partner in the international community, Qatar announces the allocation of $100 million to aid small developing island nations and the least developed countries in tackling the effects of climate change and the consequences of natural disasters and environmental challenges, as well as in creating capabilities to counter their destructive effects," Al Thani said addressing the UN Climate Action Summit in New York.

The summit, convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is aimed at mobilizing the global community to advance climate action that will enable the implementation of the climate change-related goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

