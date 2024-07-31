Qatar PM questions future Israel-Hamas negotiations after Haniyeh killing

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Wednesday cast doubt over the success of future mediation between Israel and Hamas following the killing of the Palestinian group's political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

"Political assassinations & continued targeting of civilians in Gaza while talks continue leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on other side? Peace needs serious partners," Sheikh Mohammed, who has led Qatar's mediation efforts, wrote on X.

Qatar, which hosts Hamas's political leadership that included Haniyeh, has been involved in months of back-and-forth talks to mediate an end to the war in Gaza, alongside Egypt with US support.

Earlier on Wednesday, Qatar's foreign ministry condemned the Hamas political chief's assassination, describing it as a "heinous crime" and "dangerous escalation", adding that it was "a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law".

The foreign ministry said "this assassination and the reckless Israeli behaviour of continuously targeting civilians in Gaza will lead to the region slipping into chaos and undermine the chances of peace".

"The ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, including political assassinations, regardless of the motives and reasons," it added.