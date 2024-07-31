Qatar PM Questions Future Israel-Hamas Negotiations After Haniyeh Killing
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Wednesday cast doubt over the success of future mediation between Israel and Hamas following the killing of the Palestinian group's political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
"Political assassinations & continued targeting of civilians in Gaza while talks continue leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on other side? Peace needs serious partners," Sheikh Mohammed, who has led Qatar's mediation efforts, wrote on X.
Qatar, which hosts Hamas's political leadership that included Haniyeh, has been involved in months of back-and-forth talks to mediate an end to the war in Gaza, alongside Egypt with US support.
Earlier on Wednesday, Qatar's foreign ministry condemned the Hamas political chief's assassination, describing it as a "heinous crime" and "dangerous escalation", adding that it was "a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law".
The foreign ministry said "this assassination and the reckless Israeli behaviour of continuously targeting civilians in Gaza will lead to the region slipping into chaos and undermine the chances of peace".
"The ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, including political assassinations, regardless of the motives and reasons," it added.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From World
-
Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran ‘represent a dangerous escalation', UN chief warns7 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Hamas leader killing6 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children6 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children6 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran ‘represent a dangerous escalation', UN chief warns8 hours ago
-
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study9 hours ago
-
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Guterres horrified8 hours ago
-
Greek journalist's murder trial ends without convictions11 hours ago
-
Al Jazeera says Israeli strike kills two of its journalists in Gaza11 hours ago
-
Russia extends detention of French researcher: court11 hours ago
-
Zelensky slams Olympic sanctions on Russia as 'piecemeal'11 hours ago
-
US election a 'challenge' that poses 'risks' for Ukraine: Zelensky11 hours ago