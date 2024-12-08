Qatar PM says 'momentum is coming back' to Gaza talks after US election

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Qatar's prime minister said Saturday that momentum had returned to talks aimed at cementing a truce and hostage exchange deal in Gaza following the election of Donald Trump as US president.

"We have sensed, after the election, that the momentum is coming back," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani told the Doha Forum for political dialogue.

The Qatari prime minister explained that while there were "some differences" in the approach to an agreement by the outgoing and incoming US administrations, "we didn't see or recognise any disagreement on the goal itself to end the war".

The Gulf emirate, along with the United States and Egypt, had been involved in months of unsuccessful negotiations for a Gaza truce and hostage release after 14 months of war.

But in November, Doha announced it had put its mediation on hold, saying it would resume when Hamas and Israel showed "willingness and seriousness".

Sheikh Mohammed said there had been "a lot of encouragement from the incoming administration in order to achieve a deal, even before the president comes to the office", adding this had affected the Qatari decision to get talks "back on track" over the last two weeks.

"We hope to get things done as soon as possible. We hope that the willingness of the parties to engage in a good faith continues," he said.

The prime minister also brushed off the prospect of Qatar facing greater pressure over the status of its political bureau for Hamas, which the Gulf state has hosted since 2012 with the blessing of the United States.

He called the office a "platform to convene between the different parties", adding that Qatar was not "expected to enforce solutions" on the Palestinian militants.

During Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, which sparked the war in the Gaza Strip, militants kidnapped 251 people, 96 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 declared dead by the Israeli military.

US President-elect Donald Trump earlier this week warned on social media of unspecified massive repercussions if hostages were not released by the time he takes office next month.

Trump has vowed staunch support for Israel and promised to reign back on occasional criticism voiced by outgoing President Joe Biden's administration.