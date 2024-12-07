Qatar PM Sees 'momentum' On Gaza Talks After US Election
Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Qatar's prime minister said Saturday momentum had returned to talks aimed at securing a truce and hostage exchange deal in Gaza following the election of Donald Trump as US president.
"We have sensed, after the election, that the momentum is coming back," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani told the Doha Forum for political dialogue.
He spoke as a source close to the Hamas delegation in the talks told AFP that a new round of negotiations will "most likely" begin in the coming week.
Sheikh Mohammed said that while there were "some differences" in the approach to an agreement by the outgoing and incoming US administrations, "we didn't see or recognise any disagreement on the goal itself to end the war".
The Gulf emirate, along with the United States and Egypt, had been involved in months of unsuccessful negotiations for a Gaza truce and hostage release after 14 months of war.
But in November, Doha announced it had put its mediation on hold, saying it would resume when Hamas and Israel showed "willingness and seriousness".
Sheikh Mohammed said there had been "a lot of encouragement from the incoming administration in order to achieve a deal, even before the president comes to the office", adding this had affected Qatar's decision to get talks "back on track" over the past two weeks.
"We hope to get things done as soon as possible. We hope that the willingness of the parties to engage in a good faith continues," he said.
The Hamas source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP: "Based on contacts with the mediators, we expect a new round of negotiations to begin in Cairo, most likely this week, to discuss ideas and proposals regarding a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange."
Recent Stories
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
More Stories From World
-
'Do your freaking job': S. Korean protesters frustrated by failing impeachment vote4 minutes ago
-
Romania police raid houses after vote scrapped over 'irregularities'14 minutes ago
-
Prince William to meet with Trump in Paris24 minutes ago
-
Australian sprinter, 16, betters Bolt to smash record34 minutes ago
-
S. Korea president close to averting impeachment44 minutes ago
-
Auqaf dept to host grand Sufi festival in January44 minutes ago
-
International media delegation explores high quality development in Qianhai District, Shenzhen1 hour ago
-
Ghana votes in tight presidential election race2 hours ago
-
Apartment block in The Hague collapses after explosion2 hours ago
-
Russia stepping up hybrid warfare in Baltic Sea: experts2 hours ago
-
Head crunches 140 as Australia all out for 337 in 2nd India Test2 hours ago
-
Georgia police say arrested 48 in overnight crackdown on pro-EU protesters2 hours ago