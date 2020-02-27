Qatar Postpones 2 International Conferences Amid Coronavirus Fears - Organizers

Qatar decided to postpone two major international conferences scheduled for March amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Middle East, the organizers of these conferences told Sputnik on Thursday

DOHA/MOSCOW/TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020)

Qatar put off the Interfaith Dialogue Conference scheduled from March 3-4 in Doha and Pugwash International Conference dedicated to nuclear proliferation risks scheduled from March 1-4, according to the organizers.

In the Middle Eastern region, Iran has been hit hardest by the epidemic.

On Thursday, Iranian and international media outlets reported that Friday prayers had been canceled in Tehran.

The spread of the disease has made multiple countries cancel international events. Moreover, concerns emerged that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo might be canceled as well.

However. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday that the organization was committed to holding the competitions in Tokyo although Japan has confirmed hundreds of COVID-19 cases on its soil.