Qatar Postpones 5 Major International Events Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Organizers

The Qatari authorities have postponed five major international events scheduled for March because of the ongoing global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the events' organizers said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The Qatari authorities have postponed five major international events scheduled for March because of the ongoing global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the events' organizers said.

The 63rd Pugwash Conference on Science and World Affairs, an international conference that brings together scholars and religious figures from around the world, which was initially planned from March 1-5, was postponed until October, the conference's website said.

Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX), scheduled from March 16-18, was also postponed until further notice.

The Doha Film Institute declared on Wednesday the cancellation of Qumra, an annual festival for filmmakers from the Arab world and beyond, which was due to be run from March 20-25. Meanwhile, the Qatar-Africa business forum, scheduled to be held at the end of March, was also pushed back by its organizers.

However, the Longines Global Champions Tour, an annual show jumping series, will go on as planned in Doha from March 5-7.

As of now, the Qatari authorities have registered eight COVID-19 cases in people who had recently traveled from Iran, one of the most affected middle Eastern countries.