UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Postpones 5 Major International Events Due To Coronavirus Outbreak - Organizers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:05 PM

Qatar Postpones 5 Major International Events Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Organizers

The Qatari authorities have postponed five major international events scheduled for March because of the ongoing global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the events' organizers said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The Qatari authorities have postponed five major international events scheduled for March because of the ongoing global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the events' organizers said.

The 63rd Pugwash Conference on Science and World Affairs, an international conference that brings together scholars and religious figures from around the world, which was initially planned from March 1-5, was postponed until October, the conference's website said.

Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX), scheduled from March 16-18, was also postponed until further notice.

The Doha Film Institute declared on Wednesday the cancellation of Qumra, an annual festival for filmmakers from the Arab world and beyond, which was due to be run from March 20-25. Meanwhile, the Qatar-Africa business forum, scheduled to be held at the end of March, was also pushed back by its organizers.

However, the Longines Global Champions Tour, an annual show jumping series, will go on as planned in Doha from March 5-7.

As of now, the Qatari authorities have registered eight COVID-19 cases in people who had recently traveled from Iran, one of the most affected middle Eastern countries.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Business Iran Doha March October From Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

86% Pakistanis unanimously agree that the prices o ..

4 minutes ago

Malik, Wahab set Zalmi’s 30-run win over Gladiat ..

10 minutes ago

Ecuador prosecutor demands jail for ex-leader Corr ..

6 minutes ago

Aurat March’s manifesto ‘Khud Mukhtari’ laun ..

15 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei index ends down 2.7% on virus fears ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 outbreak to have significant economic imp ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.