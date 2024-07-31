Qatar Questions Future Israel-Hamas Talks After Haniyeh Killing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 07:51 PM
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Wednesday cast doubt over the success of future mediation between Israel and Hamas following the killing of the group's political chief Ismail Haniyeh
Qatar, which hosts Hamas's political leadership that included Haniyeh, has been involved in months of back-and-forth talks to mediate an end to the war in Gaza, alongside Egypt with US support.
"Political assassinations & continued targeting of civilians in Gaza while talks continue leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on other side? Peace needs serious partners," Sheikh Mohammed, who has led Qatar's mediation efforts, wrote on X.
Later on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed received a call from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken with the pair confirming "the importance of continuing to work to reach a ceasefire in Gaza", Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement.
