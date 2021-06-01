UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Ready For Mediation Between Hamas, US - Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:00 AM

Qatar Ready for Mediation Between Hamas, US - Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Qatar is ready to mediate between radical Palestinian movement Hamas and the United States, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Assistant Minister Lolwah Al-Khater said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Qatar is open to mediation when asked, because of the belief in the importance of mediation efforts for peace and international stability," she said.

Related Topics

Qatar United States

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

8 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

9 hours ago

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

11 hours ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.