Qatar Ready for Mediation Between Hamas, US - Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Qatar is ready to mediate between radical Palestinian movement Hamas and the United States, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Assistant Minister Lolwah Al-Khater said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Qatar is open to mediation when asked, because of the belief in the importance of mediation efforts for peace and international stability," she said.