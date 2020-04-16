Qatar Records Highest Daily Increase of Coronavirus Cases - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Qatar has confirmed a record daily increase in the number of new coronavirus patients, with 392 testing positive in the past day, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

One in five of the 1,897 people tested in the past 24 hours was infected, the ministry said, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,103.

There were no additional deaths. Seven people have died in the Gulf Arab country since the outbreak began.

Qatar suspended all inbound flights and put an industrial area in the capital Doha into lockdown in March. The area is home to many South Asian migrant workers.