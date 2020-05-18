UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Registers 1,365 New COVID-19 Cases, Increasing Active Cases To 29,055 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:01 PM

Qatar Registers 1,365 New COVID-19 Cases, Increasing Active Cases to 29,055 - Authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar has increased by 1,365 in the past 24 hours, making 29,055 currently active cases, the Ministry of Public Health said Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar has increased by 1,365 in the past 24 hours, making 29,055 currently active cases, the Ministry of Public Health said Monday.

No new deaths were reported over the given period leaving the total death toll at 15, according to the ministry's daily update.

At the same time, 529 more people have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 4,899.

The ministry also said it tested 4,129 people in the past day, totaling over 161,000 tests since the beginning of the outbreak.

An additional 19 people with COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units in the country's hospitals, increasing the total to 172.

The country of 2.7 million has a higher per capita concentration of cases compared to its Gulf neighbors, with several clusters tracing back to Iran, the regional epicenter.

Related Topics

Iran Qatar Same Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Services Department launches &#039; ..

47 minutes ago

&#039;World Family Doctor Day&#039;, MoHAP hails f ..

47 minutes ago

UN failed to fulfill responsibilities on Kashmir: ..

51 seconds ago

Ghulam Ahmed Bilour test COVID-19 positive

52 seconds ago

Iran Urges Muslims to Mark Jerusalem Day With Onli ..

57 seconds ago

Venice gondolas return to Grand Canal

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.