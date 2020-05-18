Qatar Registers 1,365 New COVID-19 Cases, Increasing Active Cases to 29,055 - Authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar has increased by 1,365 in the past 24 hours, making 29,055 currently active cases, the Ministry of Public Health said Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar has increased by 1,365 in the past 24 hours, making 29,055 currently active cases, the Ministry of Public Health said Monday.

No new deaths were reported over the given period leaving the total death toll at 15, according to the ministry's daily update.

At the same time, 529 more people have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 4,899.

The ministry also said it tested 4,129 people in the past day, totaling over 161,000 tests since the beginning of the outbreak.

An additional 19 people with COVID-19 were admitted to intensive care units in the country's hospitals, increasing the total to 172.

The country of 2.7 million has a higher per capita concentration of cases compared to its Gulf neighbors, with several clusters tracing back to Iran, the regional epicenter.