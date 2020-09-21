UrduPoint.com
Qatar Reports 228 New COVID-19 Cases, 123,604 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:36 PM

Qatar reports 228 new COVID-19 cases, 123,604 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Monday announced 228 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 123,604, official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported

DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Qatari health ministry on Monday announced 228 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 123,604, official Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 237 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 120,540, while the death toll increased by one to 211, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

The ministry reiterated the need to take preventive measures, including staying at home and observing social distancing. A total of 729,545 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.

