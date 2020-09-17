UrduPoint.com
Qatar Reports 244 New COVID-19 Cases, 122,693 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:35 PM

Qatar reports 244 new COVID-19 cases, 122,693 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Thursday announced 244 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 122,693, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported

Meanwhile, 213 more recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 119,613, while the fatalities remained 208 for the third day running as no new deaths were reported, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

The ministry reiterated the need to take preventive measures, including staying home and observing social distancing.

A total of 709,132 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.

