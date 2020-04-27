UrduPoint.com
Qatar Reports Record 957 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry Of Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

Qatar's Ministry of Public Health on Monday has confirmed 957 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, raising the overall case total to 11,244 in the highest daily increase in positive tests since the start of the outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Qatar's Ministry of Public Health on Monday has confirmed 957 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, raising the overall case total to 11,244 in the highest daily increase in positive tests since the start of the outbreak.

According to the latest figures, 10,168 people are still undergoing treatment for the disease and 1,066 people have recovered. There was no increase in the COVID-19 death toll, which still stands at 10, the ministry confirmed.

On Sunday, the ministry confirmed 929 new cases of the disease, which previously stood as the largest daily increase in positive tests.

Qatari health officials have tested 85,709 people for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. In total, 3,420 tests were conducted in the 24-hour period before Monday's statistical update.

On Wednesday, Russian Ambassador in Doha Nurmakhmad Kholov told Sputnik that Russian and Qatari specialists are cooperating to develop a vaccine against COVID-19.

