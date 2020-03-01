Qatar Restricts Entry to Visitors From Egypt Amid Coronavirus Fears - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Qatar has restricted entry to visitors coming from Egypt through intermediate points, state media said Sunday.

The Qatar news Agency said this was a temporary measure aimed at containing the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

The Gulf state reported its first coronavirus case on Saturday. The person is a Qatari national who has recently returned from Iran, one of the main virus hotbeds. The patient is in a stable condition.