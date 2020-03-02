UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Restricts Entry To Visitors From Egypt Amid Coronavirus Fears - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Qatar Restricts Entry to Visitors From Egypt Amid Coronavirus Fears - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Qatar has restricted entry to visitors coming from Egypt through intermediate points, state media said Sunday.

The Qatar news Agency said this was a temporary measure aimed at containing the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

The Gulf state reported its first coronavirus case on Saturday. The person is a Qatari national who has recently returned from Iran, one of the main virus hotbeds. The patient is in a stable condition.

Related Topics

Iran Egypt Qatar Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

47 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

1 hour ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima receives women ambassadors

3 hours ago

FAHR grants flexible working hours to mothers of n ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.