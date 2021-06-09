Qatar, Russia Exchange Military Delegations But No Progress on S-400 Yet - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Qatar and Russia have exchanged military delegations for training purposes but there is no progress yet on the issue of supplying the S-400 missile system, Qatari ambassador to Russia Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani told Sputnik.

"As for military cooperation between Russia and Qatar, it is ongoing, delegations travel to Russia, Russian delegations visit Qatar, engage in training, exchange information and other areas. For Qatar, Russia is a strategic partner in all areas, we have excellent relations with the Russian Defense Ministry," the diplomat said.

The ambassador also said, when talking about the possibility of supplying Qatar with S-400 systems, "there is currently no progress on this issue"