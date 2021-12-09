UrduPoint.com

Qatar, Saudi Arabia Agree To Maintain Stability In Middle East - Qatari Emir

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said that he had agreed with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to maintain security and stability in the middle East region.

On late Wednesday, the Saudi crown prince arrived in Qatar in an attempt to completely put an end to the diplomatic row between the two countries that erupted in 2017.

"We have confirmed our common wish to boost security and stability in the Persian Gulf region," the Qatari emir wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

In 2017, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of meddling and sponsoring terrorism.

Several other countries later did the same while others downgraded their diplomatic ties with Doha and introduced a total blockade of the country. Doha has consistently denied the accusations, insisting that the neighbors' discontent with its economic successes was behind their hostile policies.

The impasse was overcome in January, when the Saudi-hosted 41st summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council adopted a declaration on restoring unity among the Gulf countries.

