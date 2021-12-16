Qatar says activist 'safe' as rights group raises concerns

A Qatari activist is safe and well despite disappearing from public view for more than two months, a Qatari official said on Thursday following speculation over her wellbeing

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :A Qatari activist is safe and well despite disappearing from public view for more than two months, a Qatari official said on Thursday following speculation over her wellbeing.

Noof al-Maadeed, who claimed threats to her safety before her social media accounts went silent in October, was healthy but had requested privacy, the official told AFP.

Maadeed was "safe and in good health, but... unable to speak publicly due to a request for privacy", said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rothna Begum, senior women's rights researcher for Human Rights Watch, said the group had asked for Maadeed to be allowed to communicate with the "outside world".

"We have repeatedly asked the authorities to ensure she has contact with the outside world, to be released immediately and to be able to live her life as she wishes," Begum said.

Maadeed, who has criticised the treatment of women in her conservative homeland, flew back to Qatar in September after cutting short a bid for asylum in Britain.

After a series of tweets claiming her family tried to harm her, she has not posted on Twitter since October 13 or Instagram since October 6.

The hashtag #WhereIsNoof has begun circulating on Twitter, drawing attention to the case at a time of heightened focus on human rights in Qatar, a year before it hosts football's World Cup.

In October, when activists first raised concerns, a source briefed on the situation told AFP that Qatari authorities were providing assistance to Maadeed, who was being cared for at a safe, undisclosed location.