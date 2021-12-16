UrduPoint.com

Qatar Says Activist 'safe' As Rights Group Raises Concerns

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:56 PM

Qatar says activist 'safe' as rights group raises concerns

A Qatari activist is safe and well despite disappearing from public view for more than two months, a Qatari official said on Thursday following speculation over her wellbeing

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :A Qatari activist is safe and well despite disappearing from public view for more than two months, a Qatari official said on Thursday following speculation over her wellbeing.

Noof al-Maadeed, who claimed threats to her safety before her social media accounts went silent in October, was healthy but had requested privacy, the official told AFP.

Maadeed was "safe and in good health, but... unable to speak publicly due to a request for privacy", said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rothna Begum, senior women's rights researcher for Human Rights Watch, said the group had asked for Maadeed to be allowed to communicate with the "outside world".

"We have repeatedly asked the authorities to ensure she has contact with the outside world, to be released immediately and to be able to live her life as she wishes," Begum said.

Maadeed, who has criticised the treatment of women in her conservative homeland, flew back to Qatar in September after cutting short a bid for asylum in Britain.

After a series of tweets claiming her family tried to harm her, she has not posted on Twitter since October 13 or Instagram since October 6.

The hashtag #WhereIsNoof has begun circulating on Twitter, drawing attention to the case at a time of heightened focus on human rights in Qatar, a year before it hosts football's World Cup.

In October, when activists first raised concerns, a source briefed on the situation told AFP that Qatari authorities were providing assistance to Maadeed, who was being cared for at a safe, undisclosed location.

Related Topics

Football World Social Media Twitter Qatar September October Women Family From Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

12 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

1 hour ago
 Germany Expects to Receive Vaccines Adapted to Omi ..

Germany Expects to Receive Vaccines Adapted to Omicron in Early 2022 - Health Mi ..

1 minute ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Russia, Mongolia to Continue Cooperating in COVID- ..

Russia, Mongolia to Continue Cooperating in COVID-19 Response - Declaration

1 minute ago
 US looks to boost hiring of scarce truckers

US looks to boost hiring of scarce truckers

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.