Qatar Says 'confident' In Deal For Ceasefire In Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Qatar is confident that the deal it helped mediate for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas addressed all the major issues at stake in the war, the foreign ministry spokesman said Tuesday.
"We are confident in the deal when it comes to the language of the deal, when it comes to the fact that we hashed out all the major issues on the table", Majed al-Ansari told a press conference, adding that Qatar believes both parties would implement the deal.
"Any breach from either side or a political decision... could obviously lead the deal to collapse," the spokesman cautioned.
Qatar, with fellow mediators the United States and Egypt, announced on Wednesday a deal had been reached for ceasefire in Gaza which came into effect Sunday ending 15 months of devstating war in Gaza.
US President Donald Trump, shortly after returning to the White House on Monday, questioned the long-term viability of the deal.
When asked by a reporter whether the two sides would maintain the truce and move on in the agreement, Trump said, "I'm not confident."
Ansari said Qatar felt assured the Trump administration "was very supportive of this deal".
"We believe that the administration, through all the communication we are having with them... that they believe in this deal," the spokesman added.
