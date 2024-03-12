Qatar Says Israel, Palestinian Group 'not Near A Deal' On Gaza Truce
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Israel and Palestinian group are not close to a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and free hostages, mediator Qatar said on Tuesday, warning that the situation remained "very complicated".
Despite weeks of talks involving US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators, the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began on Monday without the start of a truce and hostage exchange they had aimed for.
"We are not near a deal, meaning that we are not seeing both sides converging on language that can resolve the current disagreement over the implementation of a deal," said foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari.
All parties were "continuing to work in the negotiations to reach a deal hopefully within the confines of Ramadan", Ansari told a news conference.
But he added that he could not "offer any timeline" on an agreement while the conflict remained "very complicated on the ground".
The war started with the October 7 attack that resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, according to an AFP count based on Israeli official figures.
Israel's retaliatory bombardment and ground offensive have killed 31,112 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.
Qatar previously mediated a one-week break in fighting in late November that led to the release of scores of Israeli and foreign hostages, as well as aid entering the besieged Palestinian territory.
Ansari was asked whether Qatar had exerted pressure on Palestinian group , which has its political office in Doha, in efforts to reach a truce.
"As a mediator that has been exchanging views between both sides, I don't think it is useful to use such terminology (of) pressure or using leverage," he said.
But he said Qatar was "certainly using everything that we have in our capabilities to push both sides to an agreement".
