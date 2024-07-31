Qatar Says Killing Of Hamas Chief 'heinous Crime', Warns Of 'dangerous Escalation'
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Qatar on Wednesday condemned the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, describing it as a "heinous crime", the Gulf state's foreign ministry said.
Qatar, which hosts Hamas's political leadership that included Haniyeh, said the killing was a "dangerous escalation", adding that it was "a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law".
Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, has been involved in months of back-and-forth talks to mediate an end to the war in Gaza, with the gas-rich emirate acting as a key interlocutor with Hamas.
The foreign ministry said "this assassination and the reckless Israeli behaviour of continuously targeting civilians in Gaza will lead to the region slipping into chaos and undermine the chances of peace".
"The ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, including political assassinations, regardless of the motives and reasons," it added.
