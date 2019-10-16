UrduPoint.com
Qatar Says Turkey's Operation In Northeastern Syria 'Not Crime'

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:16 PM

Qatar doesn't view Turkey's military offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, in northeastern Syria as a crime, Qatari Defense Minister Khalid Al Attiya said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Qatar doesn't view Turkey's military offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, in northeastern Syria as a crime, Qatari Defense Minister Khalid Al Attiya said.

It has been one week since Turkey started its offensive in northern Syria with the aim of clearing the border area of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist organization and Kurdish militias, whom Ankara designates as terrorists.

"Turkey [is] trying to use its right to protect itself according to international law, I don't see there is a crime. I saw more crimes in Syria were committed by different actors but nobody was accounted for it," Al Attiya said on Tuesday while addressing participants of the Global Security Forum in Doha, adding that "everybody overreacted about Turkish operation.

"

Al Attiya echoed Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani's statement that no one wanted to drive the Kurdish people out of the region and that Turkey's military actions were specifically targeting "Kurdish criminals."

The Qatari capital of Doha is currently hosting the annual Global Security Forum, which runs this year from October 15-16. The international conference is aimed at addressing the security challenges triggered by such widespread phenomena as disinformation. Officials and international experts have convened to discuss the most urgent and relevant international issues, especially Turkey's operation.

