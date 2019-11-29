Qatar Seeks to Boost Cooperation With Russian Business Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup - IPAQ

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Qatar's Investment Promotion Agency (IPAQ) discussed with Russian companies the organization of sports championships and opportunities for expanding cooperation ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is to take place in Qatar, IPAQ CEO Sheikh Ali Al-Waleed Al Thani told Sputnik.

Qatar will be the first Arab country to host the World Cup football championship from November-December 2022. More than 1 million football fans are expected to arrive in the country, which currently has a population that does not exceed 2.7 million.

"We have been discussing with some Russian companies about their experience in sports championships and events, particularly in areas such technologies, security, logistics, transportation, services and hospitality. These are key domains in which we are exploring further cooperation and welcoming the Russian experience in Qatar," Al Thani said.

He noted that the 2018 World Cup in Russia had been "a resounding success" in different areas, including management, logistics and the participants' impressions.

"We view Russia as a recent successful example of World Cup organization," the CEO stressed.

On November 20, Qatari Commerce Minister Ali Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari called Russia a strategic partner of Qatar and said that Doha would work to diversify its investment into the Russian economy.

The Investment Promotion Agency, which was established in July, is aimed at developing the Qatari economic strategy and attracting foreign direct investment. The agency's key functions include marketing activities with stakeholders, branding and strategic management. IPAQ operates in Qatar, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

