Qatar Seeks to Boost Trade, Investment With Russia - Commerce Minister

(@imziishan)

Cooperation between Russia and Qatar is happening at a good pace, but the two countries need to make more efforts to boost trade and investment, Qatari Commerce Minister Ali Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Cooperation between Russia and Qatar is happening at a good pace , but the two countries need to make more efforts to boost trade and investment, Qatari Commerce Minister Ali Bin Ahmed Al Kuwari said on Wednesday.

Al Kuwari is in Moscow to co-chair the meeting of the Russia-Qatar Joint Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

"I believe that the growth of trade between our countries by three times is at a very good pace. Some 50 Russian companies operate in Qatar in various spheres.

Even though this pace is very positive, we aim to put more effort in boosting trade and investment between our countries ... our country is highly interested in attracting the Russian private sector into projects implemented in Qatar," Al Kuwari said.

According to the minister, Doha wants to use the opportunity of hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup for expanding cooperation between Qatari and Russian companies.

Al Kuwari called Russia a strategic partner of Qatar and said that Doha is working to diversify its investment into the Russian economy.